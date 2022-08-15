Man opens fire on Telangana police in Bihar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the main accused of a cyber fraud managed to evade after opening firing on Telangana police in Bihar on Sunday evening.

According to the sources, some cyber fraudsters cheated people in the name of franchises of vehicles companies and escaped to Bihar. Telangana police traced the accused in Bhavanibiga village in Nawada district and went there to nab them on August 11. When the TS police, with the help of local police, were trying to catch them, the main accused Mitilesh Prasad opened fire on the police and escaped from there.

Police took the remaining four accused into custody. Rs 1.22 crore cash, three cars and five mobiles were seized from them.

None was injured in the firing. Police said that the accused will be produced in a local court and will bring them to Hyderabad on PT warrant.