Man put under home quarantine dies in Nizamabad

A gulf returnee who was put under home quarantine died on Saturday here at Kanjar village of Mopal mandal in Nizamabad district.

According to the healthcare officials, the man's quarantine supposed to end on Sunday a day before he died. It is learned that the man returned to his native place in Nizamabad on March 23 from gulf. On learning his return, the officials asked him to maintain quarantine for 14 days.

Healthcare officials, ANM, Aasha workers visited his home to learn about his health condition. On Saturday, the man complained of chest pain and the officials provided medicine. However, he died of a heart attack at night.

Locals suspected that the man might have died due to coronavirus. In addition to it, the doubts were raised when the officials wrapped the dead body in a cover and sprayed chemicals before holding the last rites.