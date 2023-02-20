Man refuses to marry over furniture in Bandlaguda of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man refused to marry a girl after he found out that the bed given to him by the bride side is broken. This incident took place in Bandlaguda of Hyderabad on Sunday. According to the sources, a private school bus driver identified as Mohammed Zakaria got engaged to a girl on 13th of this month. The marriage was scheduled to be held on Sunday afternoon. The bride side relatives had delivered all the furniture to the groom's house and while arranging the furniture, the groom is reported to have noticed that the bed was broken. The groom reported did not come to the marriage venue citing the bride people cheated him by giving old furniture by painting.



The bride's father then went to the groom's house and demanded an explanation. The argument between the two escalated, and the bride's father decided to lodge a complaint with the police. The SI spoke to both parties, but even if the groom had agreed to the marriage, the bride's father refused to proceed with the wedding.