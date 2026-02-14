Man sentenced to one month in jail for violating bind-over conditions

Hyderabad: In a firm move to maintain law and order and curb anti-social activities, the Bahadurpura police successfully secured a conviction against a history-sheeter for breaching peace protocols.

According to the police, the person was identified as Haroon Rasheed, a notorious rowdy sheeter of Bahadurpura Police Station, who was previously bound over under the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure good behaviour and the maintenance of peace within the station limits. As part of these proceedings, he had executed a bond promising to refrain from any criminal activity.

MA Javeed, ACP, Falaknuma Division, said, “Despite being under the legal obligation of the bind-over period, Haroon Rasheed was recently found involved in a fresh criminal case. This involvement constitutes a direct violation of the conditions set forth in the bond executed by him before the executive authorities.”

Following the breach, the police promptly produced the accused before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), Hyderabad District, K Jyoti. “After a thorough examination of the facts and the records presented by the police, the Special Executive Magistrate found Haroon Rasheed guilty of violating the bind-over conditions. Consequently, the court sentenced him to 30 days of simple imprisonment,” said the ACP.

Following the court’s order, Rasheed was taken into custody by the police. After completing the necessary judicial formalities, he was shifted to the Central Prison, Chanchalguda, to serve his sentence.