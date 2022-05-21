Man stabbed to death in alleged honour killing

Hyderabad: In yet another alleged honour killing in Hyderabad, a man was stabbed to death on Friday night at Begum Bazaar and at least four persons were taken into custody by the police

Man identified as Panwar was with his father Rajendar on a two-wheeler when the miscreants attacked and stabbed him to death.

According to the Shahinayathgunj police, Panwar had married Sanjana about one and a half years ago against the wishes of her family. Both hail from different castes. Police suspect Sanjana's relatives to be behind the killing.

Meanwhile trade associations have called for a Begum Bazaar market bandh on Saturday. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any trouble.