Man swept away in Manjira river in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man was washed away in Manjira river in Sangareddy after he tried to save his brother who fell into water while taking a selfie on Sunday evening.

Mohammad Saif (23) was standing on the bank of the river to take a selfie but fell into the water. His brother, Mohammad Sohail (25) who was on the spot jumped into the water to save his brohter but was swept away by the strong current.

While Saif was rescued by officials of irrigation department from the crest gates at Singur dam using a rope, his brother Sohail was swept away.

The authorities launched a search by closing the crest gates but could not find him. Later, locals in several areas downstream of the river found his body floating in the water but could not retrieve it. Efforts are still underway to fish out the body