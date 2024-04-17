Mana Ananya from Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Donuru Ananya Reddy from Mahbubnagar district, Telangana, secured all-India rank (AIR) in the Civil Services Examination 2023 in her first attempt. As many as 39 candidates from two Telugu states were selected. Around four candidates from the Telugu States are in the list of top 100 rankers.

The third ranker Donuru Ananya Reddy, who possesses Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Geography, from Miranda House, Delhi University, stood third in the rank with anthropology as her optional subject.



Nandala Sai Kiran secured 27th rank followed by K N Chandana Jahnavi who got 50th rank, and Merugu Kaushik 82nd rank. Many of the rankers are from humanity and engineering backgrounds. Speaking to Hans India, Ananya Reddy, said she is the first in her family to get into civil services. She said she took training only to crack the interview from Additional DGP Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat. As far as examination is concerned she had prepared on her own for the examination. She said third rank was a surprise for her. “I was sure I would be selected but did not think I would get third rank,” she said. Ananya had put in 12 to 14 hours a day and it helped her to crack UPSC in a single attempt. “Since my childhood, I always wanted to serve society. So, I took up civil services,” she said.

On her next move, Ananya said, “I have not yet planned much about what I should do, one thing I want to do is to take administration closer to people. I want to make administration people-centric so that people will have no issues in approaching administration for their needs.”

Advising the UPSC aspirants, she said to take motivation from all aspects of life. “If my story is of any help, use it. As this exam has a lot of mental challenges, students appearing for this exam should be mentally strong and for that, there should be a balance between studies along with social life.