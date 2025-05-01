Live
- Punjab convenes special Assembly session on sharing water with Haryana
- Tejashwi says caste census is Modi Govt’s compulsion, not choice; Cong credits LoP Gandhi
- Premier League: Title decided but race still on for European spots in England
- WBSSC recruitment case: Calcutta HC concludes hearing on contempt of court petition, reserves verdict
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Feeling Like an Outsider at Karan Johar’s Lavish Parties
- ED filed 5,113 cases to curb money laundering in last 10 years: Official
- Creativity, Not Code, Will Drive India’s Economic Future: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen
- How Telangana’s Caste Census Offers a Blueprint for the Centre
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launches in India Today: Price, Specs, Features, and Availability
- IPL 2025: Kartikeya, Madhwal come in as RR elect to bowl first against unchanged MI
Managerial Posts Created to Strengthen MSME Sector in Gadwal District
In a move aimed at strengthening the performance of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector under a Central Government scheme, new posts of Manager and Assistant Manager have been created at the District Industries Centre, District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced in an official statement.
Jogulamba Gadwal: In a move aimed at strengthening the performance of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector under a Central Government scheme, new posts of Manager and Assistant Manager have been created at the District Industries Centre, District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced in an official statement.
He stated that the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme) has allocated these managerial posts to the district. The recruitment for these posts will be conducted on a contractual basis.
Eligible candidates are invited to apply for these positions, and the last date for submitting applications is May 10, 2025. Aspirants seeking further details are advised to visit the official website www.nimsme.gov.in. For additional queries, candidates may contact the helpline number: 8688921546.
This initiative is expected to provide a significant push to the MSME sector in the district by ensuring effective coordination, management, and implementation of government schemes aimed at industrial development.