Managerial Posts Created to Strengthen MSME Sector in Gadwal District

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a move aimed at strengthening the performance of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector under a Central Government scheme, new posts of Manager and Assistant Manager have been created at the District Industries Centre, District Collector B.M. Santhosh announced in an official statement.

He stated that the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme) has allocated these managerial posts to the district. The recruitment for these posts will be conducted on a contractual basis.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply for these positions, and the last date for submitting applications is May 10, 2025. Aspirants seeking further details are advised to visit the official website www.nimsme.gov.in. For additional queries, candidates may contact the helpline number: 8688921546.

This initiative is expected to provide a significant push to the MSME sector in the district by ensuring effective coordination, management, and implementation of government schemes aimed at industrial development.