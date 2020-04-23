Mancherial ACP issues travel pass taking refrigerator in return, transferred

Mancherial ACP Lakshmi Narayana has been transferred on the charges of issuing travel passes violating the rules. Orders were issued on Thursday attaching him to headquarters.

It was alleged that the ACP Lakshmi Narayana issued car pass to man taking refrigerator in return. The man travelled to Hyderabad from Mancherial in his car and disclosed the matter to his friends as to how he got the pass.

Soon after the man shared it to his friends, one of them went to Rachakonda commissionerate and demanded to issue him travel pass in a similar way as his friend got it. The incident went to the notice of Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat who ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The commissioner found that the ACP has taken refrigerator from a man and issued the pass. The police seized the car and attached the ACP to DGP office.