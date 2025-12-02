Mancherial: Missing girl was raped, then murdered: Police

Mancherial: Police have solved the case of a missing and murdered girl in Nambala village, under Dandepalli police station limits of Mancherial district.

The girl, who went missing on the 24th of last month, was found dead three days later November 27 in a farm well.

Mancherial DCP Eggadi Bhaskar revealed the details of the case. The accused, Shanigarpapu Bapu and Upparapu Satish, abducted the victim while she was playing under a tamarind tree. They gagged her and took her into a nearby cotton field. There, they assaulted her one after the other. Fearing that she might reveal the incident to others, they decided to kill her. They strangled her and then threw her body into a nearby agricultural well.

ACP Prakash, CI of Luxettipet Ramanamurthy, SI of Dandepalli Taheesinuddin, Luxettipet SI Suresh, Jannaram SI Anusha, Head Constables Gouse, Ganga Naik, Vasanth, Zaheer, Anand, and other constables who worked to crack the case were commended by DCP Eggadi Bhaskar.