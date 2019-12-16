Mancherial: SCCL workers asked to use safety instruments

Mancherial: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager K Kondaiah said that SCCL has introduced several safety measures for the safety and security of workers.



Speaking at the 52nd annual safety week celebrations at Bellampalli area workshop in Mancherial district on Monday, Kondaiah told the workers to utilise safety instruments. Stating that some workers are not utilising safety instruments and falling to accidents, he urged the workers to be alert always and the SCCL safety week celebrations have started from December 16 to 29, he said.

Safety team manager N Nageshwar Rao, workshop energy manager T Srikanth, SE Kothagudem K Bramhachari, MVKS Ganesh, SO to GM Saibaba, Area Engineer Kamalakar Bhushan, DGM Shivarami Reddy, Deputy SE Md Ghouseuddin, EE Raghuram, safety committee members and others were present.