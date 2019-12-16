Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mancherial: SCCL workers asked to use safety instruments

Mancherial: SCCL workers asked to use safety instruments
Highlights

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager K Kondaiah said that SCCL has introduced several safety measures for the safety and...

Mancherial: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager K Kondaiah said that SCCL has introduced several safety measures for the safety and security of workers.

Speaking at the 52nd annual safety week celebrations at Bellampalli area workshop in Mancherial district on Monday, Kondaiah told the workers to utilise safety instruments. Stating that some workers are not utilising safety instruments and falling to accidents, he urged the workers to be alert always and the SCCL safety week celebrations have started from December 16 to 29, he said.

Safety team manager N Nageshwar Rao, workshop energy manager T Srikanth, SE Kothagudem K Bramhachari, MVKS Ganesh, SO to GM Saibaba, Area Engineer Kamalakar Bhushan, DGM Shivarami Reddy, Deputy SE Md Ghouseuddin, EE Raghuram, safety committee members and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top