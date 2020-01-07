Mancherial: Speed laser guns to avoid road accidents

Mancherial: Due to overspeed, many people are dying in road accidents, CCC Naspur Inspector Y Krishna Kumar said while addressing an awareness programme in Mancherial on Tuesday. Hence, high-speed laser guns were set up on suburb roads in metro cities in the district to avoid accidents, he added.



Speed laser guns will take the pictures of vehicles going on high speed, based on Doppler theorem, the gun will calculate the speed of the vehicle. If the vehicle speed exceeds the speed limit, then the vehicle owner details and photo will be send to the server automatically.

Immediately, a message with a fine will be sent to the mobile of the vehicle owner. A fine of Rs 1,035 will be imposed on the owners of over speed vehicles and the owner has to pay money through Paytm or at Mee Seva centers, he informed.