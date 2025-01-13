Manda Jagannatham’s Pivotal Role in Telangana Movement Celebrated by Public Associations

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District, Aija Municipality: Public associations paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue near the Aija Municipality by garlanding his portrait and commemorating his contributions.

During the event, speakers emphasized Mand Jagannatham's pivotal role in the Telangana movement. They highlighted that his efforts were instrumental in the formation of Telangana and that every developmental activity in the Nagar Kurnool constituency bore his influence, from grassroots to the national level.

Particularly in Aija Mandal, Jagannatham was credited with securing the sanctioning of a junior college and municipality. He played a crucial role in numerous developmental initiatives, elevating Aija Mandal from an underdeveloped area towards progress. Additionally, his efforts in merging Aija Mandal with Alampur and declaring it an SC constituency were widely lauded.

Speakers also recalled his significant role during the MRPS movement and his contributions to caste-based categorization under the Chandrababu Naidu regime, underscoring his dedication to social and political reform.

The event was attended by several notable individuals, including former MPTC R. Sridhar, Seshanna, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Advocate Vijay Kumar, Mala Mallikarjun, Aswa Mareppa, Rangu Maddileti, Gali Reddy, Madanna, Christopher, Teacher Rajesh, Pulikal Narsimhulu, Pulikal Bheemanna, Anand Raju, Vemayya, Thimmayya, senior leaders like Aanjaneyulu, Hanumanthu, Dr. Raju, Emmanuel, Venkatesh, Krishna, Chagadona Thimmappa, Samelu, Devanna, Sunanda, Mangali Mahesh, and others.

The gathering expressed heartfelt gratitude for Mand Jagannatham’s enduring legacy in fostering the socio-economic and educational development of the region.