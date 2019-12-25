Manoharabad: Call to see every sapling lives on

Manoharabad: Assistant Project Director Vijaya visited nurseries, established under employment guarantee schme and other development works in Dandupalli, Potharam, Parikibanda and other villages on Tuesday.

She enquired about the programmes, which are being taken up at the village level. She expressed happiness over the functioning of nurseries. She told the in-charges of the nurseries to ensure every sapling is saved. APO Soumya, TL Srinivas, Suresh and others were present.