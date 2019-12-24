Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Manoharabad: Mandal Parishad holds meeting

Manoharabad: Mandal Parishad holds meeting
Highlights

Mandal Praja Parishad general body meeting, presided by MPP Navaneeta and vice president Vittal Reddy, was held here on Monday.

Manoharabad: Mandal Praja Parishad general body meeting, presided by MPP Navaneeta and vice president Vittal Reddy, was held here on Monday.

Mandal president Navaneeta warned officials and staff that she would complain to higher officials against those who were not coming to office on time. During the meeting, mandal officials responded to the various issues raised by MPTCs and sarpanches.

MPDO Jayaprakash Reddy, DLPO Are Lakshman Rao, Agriculture AO Rajashekhar and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top