Manoharabad: Mandal Parishad holds meeting

Manoharabad: Mandal Praja Parishad general body meeting, presided by MPP Navaneeta and vice president Vittal Reddy, was held here on Monday.

Mandal president Navaneeta warned officials and staff that she would complain to higher officials against those who were not coming to office on time. During the meeting, mandal officials responded to the various issues raised by MPTCs and sarpanches.

MPDO Jayaprakash Reddy, DLPO Are Lakshman Rao, Agriculture AO Rajashekhar and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.