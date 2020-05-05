Manthani: Mobile hand wash machine for villages

Manthani (Peddapalli): Various sections of people of Manthani Assembly segment are appreciating Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu for his innovative way to combat coronavirus. The MLA explained the people that maintaining social distance, wearing masks and hand sanitisation are the only measures to prevent the spread of virus, he introduced a Mobile Headstall Hand Sanitisation and Hand Wash Machine.



Speaking to The Hans India, Manthani former Deputy Sarpanch Enumal Satish said the Hand Wash vehicle will go to various places under Manthani municipal limits like non-vegetarian markets, RTC bus stand, vegetable market, fruits shops and in the surrounding villages and will educate people about the benefits of regular hand wash with sanitiser.

He thanked Suraiahpalli Mary School Headmistress Sister Gracy and purohit Pendyal Suresh and others.