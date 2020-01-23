Top
MANUU students ask CM KCR to pass Assembly resolution against CAA

Highlights

Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to pass a resolution against the...

Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the students said that the CAA is against the constitution and posses a threat to the secular beliefs. "CAA which goes against Articles 5,10, 14 and 15 of the constitution which defines and protects the rights of citizenship of Indians and guarantees equality before the law without prejudice to religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth or any of them," it said.

The students also said that the newly designed NPR which is considered as the first step towards NRC is creating distress and anxiety in the common citizens.

They further appealed to the government to stop implementing CAA, NRC and NPR in the state. "We request your honour to please take a firm decision to stop CAA, NRC and NPR and defeat the divisive agenda of communal forces in the larger interest of the nation.





