Maoist party offers to give up arms
Hyderabad: In a sensational statement, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has offered to give up arms if the Centre announces ceasefire. In...
Hyderabad: In a sensational statement, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has offered to give up arms if the Centre announces ceasefire.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s official spokesperson Abhay urged them to stop anti-Naxalite operations for a month. “We are ready for a ceasefire,” the outfit said.
The central government launched Operation Kagar to eliminate the banned outfit more than a year ago and has largely been successful on that front.
