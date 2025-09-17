  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Maoist party offers to give up arms

Maoist party offers to give up arms
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a sensational statement, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has offered to give up arms if the Centre announces ceasefire. In...

Hyderabad: In a sensational statement, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) has offered to give up arms if the Centre announces ceasefire.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s official spokesperson Abhay urged them to stop anti-Naxalite operations for a month. “We are ready for a ceasefire,” the outfit said.

The central government launched Operation Kagar to eliminate the banned outfit more than a year ago and has largely been successful on that front.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick