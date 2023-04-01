Mulugu: Maoist surrendered

The 26-year-old Midiam Jogaiah alias Jangu alias Jogalu, an action team commander and area committee member of the banned CPI-Maoist party surrendered before ASP (Operations) Ashok Kumar here on Friday. Jogaiah who hails from Venkatapur mandal carries a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head. He The police said that Jogaiah joined the banned outfit in 2016 influenced by Sodi Narsinga Rao, the then Militia Commander of Pujari Kanker Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC). He worked in militia under the leadership of Narsingarao till December 2017, and was promoted as party member, and transferred to Cherla Special Guerilla Squad (SGS).





He worked till October 2020 in the SGS, and was promoted as Area Committee Member and transferred to senior leader Damoder's protection team in the same year. Later, he was inducted into the 'Action Team' and later elevated as Action Team Commander of outlawed party's Telangana State Committee and continued as Action Team Commander till August 2022. The police said that Jogaiah was involved in several killings of civilians and exchanges of fire with the police, and also involved in various extremist offences under Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, Tadvai, Cherla and Edula Bayaram PSs limits in the district. The ASP said that Jogaiah, vexed with the CPI Maoist's ideology, heavy workload, discrimination against lower cadres, wanted to leave the banned outfit and lead a normal life. He said that the government would ensure all benefits under rehabilitation measures to Jogaiah.



