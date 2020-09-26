Maoists call for Telangana bandh on September 28 protesting against fake encounters

Kothagudem: CPI (Maosit) Telangana State Committee has called for Telangana bandh on September 28 against fake encounters at different places in the State in September month.



A statement was released to all media in the district, in the name of committee spokesman Jagan on

Friday. Jagan alleged that the encounters that took place on September 3, 7, 19 and 23 in Bhadradri Kothagudem and in the erstwhile Adilabad district were fake. He demanded a judicial probe in all the recent encounters across the State. The eight Maoists, who died in the encounters in Chennapuram, Kadamba, Pusuguppa and Devarlagudem, were arrested by police.

In his statement, Jagan said RSI Aditya died in cross firing at Chennapuram village but the police gave a fake state on that incident. The TRS government is encouraging fake encounters in the State,

he alleged.

Jagan expressed serious concern over the failure of Opposition parties and the Left parties in condemning the fake encounters by police. Even the people's rights organisations also failed to condemn the encounters, he added.