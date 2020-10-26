Maoists kill their courier in Cherla

Kothagudem : Tension prevailing in agency area Bhadrachalam for the last few months. People of agency villages were living amidst fear of police and Maoists, mainly villages that are on the borders of Chhattisgarh and Odisha were heated with the firing in the forests.

It should be reminded here that the Maoists had killed a businessman, Bheemeswara Rao in Alubaka village under Venkatapuram mandal a few days ago and warned TRS and BJP leaders of facing the same fate. After that, both TRS and BJP leaders left their villages fearing for their lives.

On Sunday, Maoists killed their own courier, branding him as a police informer in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district. The deceased was identified as Nayakulapu Eshwar of Mallampalli village of Mulugu district.

First the murdered person was rumoured as a home guard but police later clarified that he was a Naxal courier.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in a statement said that the police have found a body in the forests located between Chennapuram and Gorukonda villages in the mandal. And during the investigation, the deceased was identified as Eshwar, who worked as a courier to CPI (Maoist) top leaders Haribhushan and Damodar.

The SP stated that the Maoists have tortured him severely before killing him and branded him as a police informer in order to create confusion among public. A case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 148, 302 read with 149, 120 (B), 25 (1-B) IA Act and Sections 10, 13 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Cherla police station, the SP added.