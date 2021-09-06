Marital disputes drive couple to commit suicide in Siddipet

In a tragic incident, a couple committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home. Disputes between the couple for the past six months is suspected to be the reason for their extreme step.



The incident took place at Dharmaram village of Mirudoddi mandal in Siddipet district.



According to Dubbak CI Harikrishna Goud, the couple, identified as Devaraju and Mamatha was married and has two sons. The couple had been quarreling for the last six months which pushed them into depression. On Sunday, Devaraju along with his wife and parents Ramulu and Devavvah went to a function at his relative's home in Mothe village. The couple left the children and parents and returned home.



"They quarreled again and resorted to the extreme step," the police said. The bodies were shifted to Siddipet government hospital for autopsy.

