Marri Janardhan Reddy responds to IT raids, says he has not done anything wrong

BRS Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy said IT raids are quite natural on those who are involved in the business and opined that he has not done anything wrong and will come out clean.



Stating that he will cooperate with the Income Tax department, Marri questioned whether he had no right do business and clarified that he had paid Rs. 150 crores income tax.

Marri Janardhan Reddy responded to the news that his employees are being beaten and said that he will find out the what was actually going on.