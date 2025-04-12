Massive Ambedkar Ideology Festival Rally Held in Gadwal to Promote Unity Among Marginalized Communities

Gadwal: A massive "Ambedkar Ideology Festival Rally" was held today in the Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters under the leadership of the All India Ambedkar Youth Association, marking the birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. People from various corners of the district gathered in large numbers, making the event a grand success.

Delivering the keynote address, Sanjeev Maharaj, the chief guest of the event, emphasized the importance of the right to vote. “We must treat our right to vote as sacred as our parents, siblings, and family. It is through this right that Ambedkar gave us opportunities and development. The Indian Constitution, drafted by the world-renowned intellectual Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, has ensured equal rights for SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. His contribution is invaluable to the nation, and his sacrifices have bestowed us with rights and dignity,” he stated.

He further urged everyone to view the vote not as a casual act, but as a commitment to truth and justice, and to use it responsibly for the welfare of marginalized communities. “To protect our rights, we must remain constantly vigilant,” he added.

Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, the district president of the All-Party Committee, raised concerns over the suppression of the freedom of expression in the district. “The Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression to everyone. Undermining that is unacceptable. Only by protecting the Constitution can Dalits, Bahujans, and other marginalized communities gain political power and transform their lives,” he said.

Macherla Prakash, another key speaker, urged that such Ambedkar Ideology Festivals should be held in every village. “Dalits and Bahujans must walk united on the path shown by Ambedkar. His thoughts and ideals have the power to transform our lives. We must deeply study and adopt his ideology,” he said.

The rally was not just a celebration, but a powerful reminder of Ambedkar’s ideals and the urgent need for unity among the oppressed communities to achieve his vision of social equality and justice.