Massive Compensation Scam in Uddandapur: MLA Anirudh Reddy Demands Probe, Vows Action Against Corrupt Officials

Mahabubnagar: A major land compensation scam has come to light in Uddandapur, where crores of rupees meant for displaced residents of the Uddandapur Reservoir project were allegedly misappropriated. Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy has demanded a thorough reinvestigation into the irregularities, alleging that BRS leaders, along with revenue officials, manipulated records and diverted compensation funds into the accounts of ineligible individuals.

Several displaced families approached MLA Anirudh Reddy on Thursday, submitting documentary evidence of the widespread fraud in the compensation distribution process. They revealed that despite losing their lands to the reservoir project, they had not received any compensation, while fraudulent claimants managed to pocket large sums. Upon reviewing their complaints, Anirudh Reddy pointed out serious irregularities, including instances where compensation was credited to accounts of individuals who did not own the land, while actual landowners remained uncompensated. He also noted that several government-assigned "Gairan" lands were falsely registered as private lands, allowing corrupt individuals to claim large sums of compensation fraudulently. Many affected families expressed their frustration, stating that they had repeatedly approached officials seeking justice, but their complaints were ignored.

Accusing BRS leaders of obstructing the land survey in Uddandapur to prevent exposure of past fraudulent activities, Anirudh Reddy alleged that they were deliberately blocking the process to conceal how they manipulated records and siphoned off compensation funds meant for genuine landowners. He highlighted that while the survey in Tandalu and Vallur villages had already been completed, the same process was being obstructed in Uddandapur for political reasons. He also issued a strong warning, stating that any attempts to hinder the reservoir project for personal gain would not be tolerated.

The MLA further alleged that the misappropriation of funds was not possible without the involvement of officials, particularly revenue authorities. He accused former Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) and Revenue Inspectors (RIs) of colluding with BRS leaders to embezzle crores of rupees in compensation. He claimed that government funds meant for displaced families were diverted into the accounts of BRS leaders and their associates and insisted that the role of the former revenue officials in this scam must be thoroughly investigated.

Vowing to take this issue forward, Anirudh Reddy stated that he would raise the matter in the Assembly and push for strict action against those responsible. He assured the affected families that he was working towards increasing the rehabilitation package to ensure they receive fair compensation. He further warned that any attempts by BRS leaders to cover up the scam or obstruct project work would be met with strong resistance.

The MLA has called on relevant authorities to take swift action to correct the wrongdoings in the Uddandapur compensation process. He demanded that the survey resume immediately and that any corrupt officials or political leaders involved in the scam be held accountable. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are now on the state government’s response and whether justice will be delivered to the rightful beneficiaries of the Uddandapur Reservoir project compensation.