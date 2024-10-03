Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi said that all precautions are being taken to avoid any problems in the purchase of paddy
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati
- Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru
- Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri
- Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri
- Sowmya CM becomes Miss Globe India 2024, will represent India in international pageant Miss Globe!
- AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
- Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility
Just In
Massive Cutout Collapses in Gadwal, Injuring Woman: Locals Criticize Growing Trend of Self-Promotion
A storm wreaked havoc in Gadwal town, causing injuries when a massive cutout, set up at the old bus stand, collapsed due to strong winds, falling on a woman sitting nearby.
Gadwal: A storm wreaked havoc in Gadwal town, causing injuries when a massive cutout, set up at the old bus stand, collapsed due to strong winds, falling on a woman sitting nearby. The injured woman was immediately rushed to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. Full details of the incident are still awaited.
Locals have expressed concern over the growing trend in Gadwal, where large cutouts are being erected by individuals who seem more interested in self-promotion than genuine public service. In the past, leaders earned respect through their good deeds and by working for the benefit of the people, establishing strong connections with the community. However, the current situation seems to have shifted, with some individuals lacking any real understanding of democracy, public service, or the problems faced by the people, yet spending large sums of money to place cutouts all over the town.
Residents have pointed out that these cutouts, apart from posing a danger to innocent people, serve no useful purpose. Just having one's name or picture on a cutout doesn't make someone a great leader. True leaders don't need to flaunt themselves through cutouts; they earn their place in people's hearts by working for their well-being. Locals lament the fact that instead of addressing real issues, some are wasting their ill-gotten wealth on such extravagant displays. They believe that only leaders who truly work for the people will have a lasting future.