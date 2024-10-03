Massive Cutout Collapses in Gadwal, Injuring Woman: Locals Criticize Growing Trend of Self-Promotion

Gadwal: A storm wreaked havoc in Gadwal town, causing injuries when a massive cutout, set up at the old bus stand, collapsed due to strong winds, falling on a woman sitting nearby. The injured woman was immediately rushed to the hospital in a 108 ambulance. Full details of the incident are still awaited.

Locals have expressed concern over the growing trend in Gadwal, where large cutouts are being erected by individuals who seem more interested in self-promotion than genuine public service. In the past, leaders earned respect through their good deeds and by working for the benefit of the people, establishing strong connections with the community. However, the current situation seems to have shifted, with some individuals lacking any real understanding of democracy, public service, or the problems faced by the people, yet spending large sums of money to place cutouts all over the town.

Residents have pointed out that these cutouts, apart from posing a danger to innocent people, serve no useful purpose. Just having one's name or picture on a cutout doesn't make someone a great leader. True leaders don't need to flaunt themselves through cutouts; they earn their place in people's hearts by working for their well-being. Locals lament the fact that instead of addressing real issues, some are wasting their ill-gotten wealth on such extravagant displays. They believe that only leaders who truly work for the people will have a lasting future.