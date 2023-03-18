Massive fire breaks out from plastic godown in Rangareddy

Rangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, a massive blaze erupted in the Shastripuram area of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The fire reportedly started at a plastic godown, where two DCM vehicles were engulfed in flames, causing a significant amount of smoke and fire to billow into the sky. The fire department was immediately dispatched to the scene and is currently working to extinguish the fire. Officials have stated that they anticipate the fire to be contained within the next hour.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Fortunately, no one was present inside the godown when the incident occurred. Sadly, the two DCM vehicles have been entirely destroyed by the intense flames. As a precautionary measure, the surrounding area was evacuated, and people were advised to keep a safe distance from the site of the fire.