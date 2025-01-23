Massive rally on road safety taken out

Shadnagar: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar stated that everyone should work to prevent road accidents and save valuable lives.

On Wednesday, an awareness programme on road safety was conducted in Shadnagar town as part of the National Road Safety Month celebrations, under the auspices of the Police, Education, Traffic Police, and Transport departments.

MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, Town CI Vijay Kumar, Traffic CI Chandrasekhar, MVI Vasu, MEO Manohar, and others participated in a big rally traffic rules taken out from the Government District Parishad Girls High School to the Chowrasta in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised that everyone should strictly follow traffic rules and be part of accident prevention. He advised motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol. He suggested that wearing a helmet is mandatory while riding a motorcycle. Later, CI Vijay Kumar, Traffic CI Chandrasekhar, and MVI Vasu raised awareness about the dangers of rash driving and overspeeding. They explained that talking on a cell phone while driving is very dangerous. They advised wearing seat belts while traveling in a car and not exceeding the passenger limit in autos. They warned that those driving vehicles must have a driving license and that driving without a license would result in punishment. They noted that a significant percentage of youth are losing their lives in accidents due to not wearing helmets. They emphasized the importance of strictly following traffic rules. The event was attended by Market Committee Vice Chairman Babar Khan, leaders Vishwam, Chennayya, Baswam, Raghunayak, Bhargav Reddy, Jamrud Khan, Mubarak, Lingareddigudem Ashok, and others.