Massive traffic jam reported at AP - Telangana border amid lockdown over Covid-19

The tension prevails at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana borders as the authorities of both the states are obstructing the passengers from entry into the state amid imposition of lockdown. The passengers are facing serious problems.



With the lockdown announced in Telangana, vehicles queued up for Andhra Pradesh from yesterday evening. However, the state border police did not allow the vehicles as night curfew was in force in AP and unauthorised vehicles are being sent back. Also, vehicles coming from AP to Telangana are facing problems at the border as the authorities obstructed them.



The police said that vehicles will not be allowed into Telangana after 10 am and there is no entry for vehicles into the AP after 12 noon, which led to massive traffic jam at Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. However, the authorities in both states are allowing only emergency vehicles, transport vehicles, and specially licensed vehicles.



The governments of the two Telugu states have strengthened the restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus spread As part of that, the police said that the passengers need to have passes to cross the Telangana-Andhra border.





