Materials worth Rs.10 cr stolen from Yadadri Thermal Plant

Miralguda (Nalgonda): Valuable Copper material have been stolen from the Yadadri Thermal Plant, which is being constructed at a cost of R40,000 crore in Veerlapalem in Damarcherla mandal in Nalgonda district.

Reports indicate that thefts have been occurring since 2017, with materials worth crores being stolen so far. Although unofficial estimates suggest that over Rs100 crore worth of valuable aluminum and copper materials have been stolen, officials claim the losses are around Rs10 crore, the police and plant authorities have failed to identify those responsible for the thefts. Despite tight security and CCTV surveillance, thieves and trucks have been entering the plant, raising suspicions. Valuable materials such as brass, GI bundles, aluminum, and copper required for the plant’s construction are being stolen. The thieves operate every 10 to 15 days, stealing materials and storing them in deserted areas before transporting them to old iron merchants in Miryalaguda to sell.

High Security

The plant, which began construction in 2016, is surrounded by a high wall to prevent entry. Around 40 CRPF personnel, a DSP, two CIs, two SIs, and civil police officers are stationed for security. Additionally, CCTV cameras monitor all areas of the plant. However, thieves are exploiting times when security guards are absent to carry out the thefts, as revealed in the police investigation.

Arrests made

After BHEL officials reported the thefts to the police, a case was filed, and an investigation was launched. In May this year, 11 suspects were taken into custody and remanded to court. On Wednesday, another 8 suspects were arrested. Along with the arrests, the police seized Rs 26 lakh in cash and two Mahindra vehicles. The main accused, Mekala Srinivas, already has three other cases against him, and a rowdy sheet has been opened on him, according to SP Sharath Chandra Pawar. Among those arrested were iron merchants Bathula Janakirama and Pagadala Balraju, as well as Pendem Bhaskar from Thallaveerappagudem, Chennaboyina Nagayya, Guguloth Raghu, Guguloth Ramudu from Sath Thanda, and Korra Shiva from Dubba Thanda.