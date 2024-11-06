Live
- Assembly Secretary, TGSLA file appeals challenging single judge order
- EAM Jaishankar says US to be more isolationist irrespective of who wins election
- Trump ahead with 120 electoral votes, Harris at 99
- Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder
- Congress obstructing quota for women in teaching jobs
- Tirupati: Two youth held for attacking schoolgirl
- When is 2024 Prez poll result expected?
- Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
- Banks told to be liberal in loan disbursement
- India takes big step to host 2036 Olympics
Math formula recital feat by Sri Chaitanya students today
Hyderabad: Students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions are aiming for reciting the most mathematical formulae (minimum of 100 formulae and maximum of 600 formulae) on November 6.
This ambitious feat will see 10,000 students participating in the recitation, aged 3 to 10 years, from 120 campuses across 20 states reciting mathematical formulas simultaneously through thousands of Zoom ids.
The event will be witnessed live by officials from the World Book of Records, UK, who will monitor, record, and assess the performances simultaneously. The analysis will be conducted in real-time, with the final judgment expected by 5:30 PM on November 6, followed by immediate authentication of the world record.
