Math formula recital feat by Sri Chaitanya students today

Hyderabad: Students of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions are aiming for reciting the most mathematical formulae (minimum of 100 formulae and maximum of 600 formulae) on November 6.

This ambitious feat will see 10,000 students participating in the recitation, aged 3 to 10 years, from 120 campuses across 20 states reciting mathematical formulas simultaneously through thousands of Zoom ids.

The event will be witnessed live by officials from the World Book of Records, UK, who will monitor, record, and assess the performances simultaneously. The analysis will be conducted in real-time, with the final judgment expected by 5:30 PM on November 6, followed by immediate authentication of the world record.