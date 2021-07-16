MAUD Minister KTR seeks educationists' support

Warangal: Employees participation is the key to development, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said, releasing the 'Telangana Prabhutva Palana' book authored by the All India Universities Employees Confederation (AIUEC) Vice-President Dr Pulla Srinivas.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Dr Pulla Srinivas met KTR at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. "Telangana Government initiated many welfare and developmental programmes for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden.

The onus is on educationists and intellectuals to explain the benefits of welfare and developmental programmes to the laymen.

CM Dalit Empowerment Programme, aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits, is another initiative that needs the support of educationists and intellectuals, KTR said. He lauded the efforts of Dr Pulla Srinivas for his efforts to find solutions for the employees' issues.

Greeting Dr Pulla Srinivas on the occasion of the latter's birthday, KTR lauded him for playing a significant role by acting as a bridge between university employees and government.