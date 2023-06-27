Live
Max Speed limit on ORR Hyderabad increased
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has increased the maximum speed limit for vehicles on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) to 120 kmph.
The decision was taken at a review meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Minister of IT and Municipal Administration Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR).
The ORR is an eight-lane access-controlled freeway with four lanes on each side. The maximum speed limit in the first and second rows of the ORR has been revised from 100 kmph to 120 kmph. The maximum speed limit in the third and fourth rows remains at 80 kmph.
HMDA Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that KTR has directed the authority to ensure that safety rules are followed on the ORR. He advised motorists to dial 1066 and 105910 in case of any emergency.
The increase in the speed limit is likely to benefit motorists as it will reduce travel time. However, it is important for motorists to be aware of the safety rules and drive responsibly.