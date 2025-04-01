Maximizing Applications for Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme: Govt's Initiative to Reduce Unemployment.

Gadwal : Deputy Chief Minister Orders Officials to Maximize Applications for Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to take necessary steps to ensure that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme.

On Monday evening, a video conference was held from Hyderabad, where the Deputy Chief Minister, along with State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, interacted with district collectors and officials from all districts to discuss the implementation of the scheme.

During the conference, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the scheme is being launched with the objective of promoting economic growth among approximately 5 lakh unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, minority, and other backward classes in the state. He expressed confidence that the implementation of this scheme would significantly reduce unemployment in Telangana.

The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of creating awareness among eligible unemployed youth to apply for the scheme before April 5, 2025.

He elaborated on the loan waiver and subsidy structure under the scheme:

100% waiver for loans up to Rs. 50,000

90% waiver for loans up to Rs. 1 lakh

80% subsidy for loans ranging between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh

70% subsidy for loans between Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh

The remaining loan amount, after subsidy, would be provided through bank loans. The Deputy CM clarified that this scheme applies to only one person per family.

He also specified the income eligibility criteria:

In rural areas, the annual family income should be below Rs. 1.50 lakh

In urban areas, the annual family income should be below Rs. 2 lakh

Applicants must submit all required documents to the Municipal or Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) after completing their application process.

District Collector's Commitment to Scheme Implementation

Participating in the video conference from the district collector’s office, District Collector B. M.Santosh stated that necessary steps are already being taken to ensure that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme. He also instructed officials to actively encourage rural youth to apply for the scheme.

Officials Attended the Conference

The video conference was attended by District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, and several other key officials.

The scheme is expected to create economic opportunities and self-employment avenues for thousands of unemployed youth in Telangana, making a significant impact on reducing joblessness in the state.















