Mayor hoists national flag at GHMC

Hyderabad: At the 76th Republic Day celebrations Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, along with GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarthi unfurled the flag at the GHMC headquarters.

On this occasion, the Mayor said “It is incumbent upon all of us to celebrate the Republic Day. On 26 January 1950, the day when the Constitution, framed under the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, came into force. The constitution is a symbol of equality, freedom, and brotherhood of people. It is the duty of all of us to remember the great Dr BR Ambedkar and his team, who gave the greatest constitution. On this occasion I pay my tributes to them.”

“The State government works with the aim of providing the fruits of development to all deserving people as per their aspirations. Under the leadership of the CM, it is taking steps towards providing fruits of welfare to all sections of people with public governance. The government has paid special attention to the development of Greater Hyderabad. In the first State budget, it allocated Rs 3,065 crore to GHMC. The government is working towards developing Hyderabad city on par with internationally developed cities by designing innovative schemes to eliminate the problems of the city residents and by working towards creating a better public transport system and infrastructure,” said Vijayalakshmi.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Ilambarthi briefed the development activities undertaken and completed in the Hyderabad metropolis, including water-holding structures, roads, stormwater drains, junction improvements, projects, urban community development, lakes, GIS-based surveys, urban biodiversity, TG-BPASS, EV charging solutions, sports, surveys of ration cards, and Indiramma houses.