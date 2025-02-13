Mayor inaugurates devpt works worthRs. 80L in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, emphasised the government's dedication to enhancing the city's infrastructure. She highlighted that significant focus is being placed on improving roads, parks, and overall infrastructure to better serve the residents of the city. The Mayor on Wednesday launched several developmental works worth Rs 80 lakh in Banjara Hills.

On the occasion, she highlighted that the government has allocated funds to enhance both the primary and internal roadways of the city, with the aim of completing these improvements swiftly to ensure they are easily accessible for residents. The Mayor emphasised that in the pursuit of infrastructure development, a significant focus has been placed on ensuring the durability and resilience of the roads. Moreover, the Mayor officially opened the newly renovated park in Prem Nagar, situated in the Banjara Hills division. She highlighted the significance of developing parks to promote public health, highlighting that the city is prioritising walking tracks, green spaces, and parks. She encouraged residents to take full advantage of these beautiful outdoor spaces. The Mayor emphasised that the city's development is progressing systematically, with infrastructure improvements being strategically implemented in every division. This initiative aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents.

Local public representatives, Deputy Commissioner Prashanthi, GHMC officials of the respective departments, colony residents and others were present.