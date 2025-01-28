Mayor Sunil Rao hits out at BRS leaders

Karimnagar: Hitting out at the BRS leaders who are preparing to move no confidence motion against Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao in the Karimnagar Municipal Cor-poration. He said that he was always ready for investi-gation into the works done by him in the past 5 years.

Sunil Rao said that he decided to work under the lead-ership of PM Narendra Modi and hence joined the BJP under leadership of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Ku-mar.

He said he was attracted by the way Bandi Sanjay brought funds for the development of Karimnagar city and developed the city and wants the development of Karimnagar city to continue in the same way. The de-velopment of Karimnagar city will continue under the leadership of Bandi Sanjay, he emphasized.

Sunil Rao said that BRS leaders have not been able to sleep since he joined the BJP. They are doing cheap politics and acting cheaply. He sought to know why BRS leaders are so afraid if he joined the BJP.

He said he worked for the development of Karimnagar city regardless of the parties, treated corporators of all parties equally and developed the city. The BRS party leader is trying to move no trust motion by gathering corporators.

He said he is ready for any kind of investigation into all the development works done in the Municipal Corpora-tion during last five years and wanted the District Col-lector who has been appointed as a Special Officer to conduct a complete investigation into all the develop-ment works of the Municipal Corporation impartially.

The Municipal Corporation should investigate all the development works related to Smart City, CM Assur-ance, Pattana Pragathi, General Funds, various grants. All the development done so far in Maneru Riverfront is unethical.

Many corporators are ready to join the BJP party. The BRS leaders are making allegations and making it viral on social media and the BJP also have people to making it viral on social media about the BRS leaders. Sunil Rao said he will try to prevent the BRS party from get-ting a single seat in the municipal elections