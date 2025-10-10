MBNR man undergoes complex hernia surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyd

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad, successfully treated a 25-year-old patient from Mahabubnagar suffering from a complicated obstructed right inguinal hernia with intestinal blockage.

The patient, Miu Shareef, was rushed to the emergency ward with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and a rapidly growing swelling in the right groin. After a series of medical tests and imaging, doctors diagnosed an obstructed inguinal hernia involving the ileocecum, ascending colon, and part of the transverse colon. The condition, which was compromising intestinal blood supply, required immediate surgery.

Under the supervision of Dr Vijay Kumar Bada, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, HPB Sciences, Minimal Access & Robotic Surgery, a critical laparotomy procedure was performed. Following the surgery, Shareef received intravenous antibiotics, fluids, and nutritional support. He recovered well and was discharged in stable condition with proper dietary and medication guidance.

Speaking about the case, Dr Vijay Kumar Bada said, “Strangulated or obstructed inguinal hernias need swift diagnosis and surgical intervention. In this case, early presentation and coordinated medical response helped ensure a smooth recovery.”