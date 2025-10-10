Live
- Indoor plants that naturally purify air and refresh your home
- Philippine President orders evacuation after powerful earthquake strikes southern part
- K'taka Minister downplays CM's Oct 13 dinner meet; says nothing special
- First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
- Fake ‘Sora’ Apps Flood App Store as OpenAI’s Video Generator Breaks Download Records
- Zero appeals for addition/deletion of names from final Bihar electoral roll, says ECI
- Around 95 pc of total market borrowing target of Bengal govt for 2025-26 to be exhausted in December
- Telangana BJP’s election committee meets to decide candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll
- Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
- Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC asks criminal case to be filed, cites 475 gm gold missing
MBNR man undergoes complex hernia surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyd
Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad, successfully treated a 25-year-old patient from Mahabubnagar suffering from a complicated...
Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad, successfully treated a 25-year-old patient from Mahabubnagar suffering from a complicated obstructed right inguinal hernia with intestinal blockage.
The patient, Miu Shareef, was rushed to the emergency ward with severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and a rapidly growing swelling in the right groin. After a series of medical tests and imaging, doctors diagnosed an obstructed inguinal hernia involving the ileocecum, ascending colon, and part of the transverse colon. The condition, which was compromising intestinal blood supply, required immediate surgery.
Under the supervision of Dr Vijay Kumar Bada, Senior Consultant, Surgical Gastroenterology, HPB Sciences, Minimal Access & Robotic Surgery, a critical laparotomy procedure was performed. Following the surgery, Shareef received intravenous antibiotics, fluids, and nutritional support. He recovered well and was discharged in stable condition with proper dietary and medication guidance.
Speaking about the case, Dr Vijay Kumar Bada said, “Strangulated or obstructed inguinal hernias need swift diagnosis and surgical intervention. In this case, early presentation and coordinated medical response helped ensure a smooth recovery.”