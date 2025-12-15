MBNR registers impressive turnout in GP polls

Mahabubnagar: Thedistrict witnessed a strong democratic response in the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections, recording an impressive 86.62 per cent voter turnout.

According to official data released on Sunday, polling was conducted peacefully from 7 am to 1 pm for the election of Sarpanches and Ward Members in Gram Panchayats across six mandals — Hanwada, Chinna Chintakunta, Devarakadra, Koilkonda, Koukuntla and Midjil. A total of 1,85,034 voters were registered in these mandals, of whom 1,60,284 exercised their franchise.

Election officials stated that polling progressed steadily throughout the day. By 1 pm, voter turnout had reached 79.22 per cent, and after the completion of polling procedures, the final turnout climbed to 86.62 per cent. Significantly, this figure surpassed the 83.04 per cent turnout recorded during the first phase, indicating a noticeable increase in voter enthusiasm in the second phase.

Women voters played a crucial role in boosting the turnout. Of the 93,540 registered women voters, 80,209 cast their votes, while 80,075 out of 91,490 male voters exercised their voting rights, underscoring balanced participation across genders. Among the six mandals, Midjil mandal recorded the highest voter turnout at 89.27 per cent, showcasing exceptional public engagement. On the other hand, Chinna Chintakunta mandal registered the lowest turnout at 84.66 per cent, though officials noted that polling remained robust even in areas with comparatively lower participation.

District election authorities expressed satisfaction over the smooth and incident-free conduct of polling, attributing the high turnout to effective awareness campaigns, adequate arrangements at polling stations, and cooperation from voters.