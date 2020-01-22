Measures taken to stop pilferage at FP shops in Musheerabad

Musheerabad: Assistant Supply Officer of Civil Supplies department circle 6 Balraj said that necessary measures were being taken to prevent pilferage of rice from fair price shops in the circle. He said that 12 cases were filed against those involved in selling rice meant for fair price shops in black market.

He was speaking to media at farewell programme organised for the inspectors working in Circle 6, S Vikram, Aruna, Govardhan and Vijay, who were transferred to other circles on Monday. The retired employees were felicitated on the occasion. Speaking to media on the occasion, Balraj said that allegations that ration dealers were selling rice in black market were false. He said that the rice is being given up to 15th of every month continuously, even during holidays.



Ration dealers association leaders Kumar, Sriramulu, Gupta and others attended the programme.