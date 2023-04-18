Medak: 72-year-old man found dead in Ghanpur Anicut

Medak: Panic triggered among Edupayala village residents after a 72-year-old man was found dead in the Ghanpur Anicut near Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple.



The victim was identified as Vadde Hanumanthu of Yellampally village in Tekmal Mandal. It is learnt that he had left home for the Edupayala Temple on Sunday but did not return. Locals found his body floating in the water on Monday.



The police suspect that he accidentally slipped into the water body while having a bath. However, a thorough investigation is underway. The body was shifted to government hospital for autopsy.