Medak: Man stabbed in both eyes, dies

 Representational Image 

Medak: Panic triggered in D Dharamaram after a 25-year-old youth identified as Nandu was found in a pool of blood on the outskirts of village in Ramayampet mandal on the wee hours of Wednesday.

It is reported that Nandu was brutally stabbed with a knife in both the eyes which led to his death.

Nandu's family members alleged that one of his close friends night have committed the crime.

The incident created tension in the village. The Ramayampet Police deployed Police to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the village. The body was shift to Area Hospital Ramayampet for post-mortem. A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

