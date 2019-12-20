Trending :
Medak: Ordnance Factory presented award

Defence concern Ordnance Factory won the first prize for energy conservation in its category given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi.

Medak: Defence concern Ordnance Factory won the first prize for energy conservation in its category given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi. Union Minister, Power & Renewable Energy R K Singh presented the award at the National Energy Conservation Awards Function in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

