Medak: Ordnance Factory presented award
Highlights
Defence concern Ordnance Factory won the first prize for energy conservation in its category given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi.
Medak: Defence concern Ordnance Factory won the first prize for energy conservation in its category given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi. Union Minister, Power & Renewable Energy R K Singh presented the award at the National Energy Conservation Awards Function in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT