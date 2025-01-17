Medak police burning midnight oil aiding land grab: BJP MP

Hyderabad: Medak Member of Parliament Raghunandan Rao urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State Director General of Police to immediately stop the Medak Police from alienating lands belonging to tribals, in violation of a State High Court order.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rao emphasised that the State High Court had directed the police and relevant officials not to interfere with the status of 85 acres of land in Velimela village without following the proper legal process. This directive was issued in writ petition number 93 on January 9, 2025. However, he alleged that taking advantage of the Sankranti holidays during which the state High Court is closed until January 25, efforts are being made to unlawfully alienate 25 acres of the 85 acres of land cultivated by the tribals in favour of private parties. Rao stated that the police have registered 17 cases, including some under section 307, against the tribals to intimidate them and prevent others from approaching the area where a wall has been under construction for the past three days, allegedly to seize 25 acres of government land.

The police, citing the enforcement of section 144, are reportedly threatening villagers to facilitate the construction of a boundary wall around the unclaimed government land. The BJP MP pointed out that the lands involved are valued at approximately Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,500 crore and have historically been claimed by the tribals, who have been cultivating them since the time of their ancestors. He alleged that these lands are being targeted with the active support of a minister from the ruling party.

Rao called on the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to withdraw any proceedings initiated in gross violation of the law that aim to hand over these lands to private entities and individuals. He accused the Medak police of working tirelessly to aid the construction of the compound wall, in violation of court directives. Recalling the land history behind the 85 acres of unclaimed land and various court orders issued by the previous State High Court of Andhra Pradesh, as well as circulars from the CCLA regarding rectifications in land records, Rao pointed out that poor tribals and Dalits had voted the Congress party into power, believing the promise that they would regain lands taken from them during the BRS regime. However, he argued that the only change has been the colour of the party flag—from the pink of BRS to the tricolour of Congress—while their lives have remained the same. He charged that during both regimes, the lands cultivated by tribals have been targets for seizure by wealthy individuals, with the active support of those in power, the bureaucracy, and the police.