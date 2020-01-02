Trending :
Medak: SP Chandana Deepti conveys New Year greetings

Medak: SP Chandana Deepti conveys New Year greetings
Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandana Deepti conveyed New Year wishes during a meeting held at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday. She cut cake...

Medak: Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandana Deepti conveyed New Year wishes during a meeting held at Police Headquarters here on Wednesday. She cut cake and explained duties to be executed to staff. "Police are working for protection of people.

Steps are being taken to curb road accidents and attacks on women," she added. The SP directed staff to get well versed with technology to serve people in a better way. She also asked people to extend their support in protecting law and order.

She asked people to bring to the notice of police if they come across any corrupt practices. District Additional SP D Naga Raju, Medak DSP P Krishna Murthy, Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar, SBCI Vijay Kumar, District officials and staff were present.

