Medaram: Adivasis observe Gudi Melige

Medaram (Mulugu): The Adivasis performed Gudi Melige, a ritual that precedes two week the commencement of Sammakka Saralamma jatara, at Medaram on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the four Wednesdays beginning with this (February 2) were seen as most auspicious for the aboriginals. All the Adivasis, wherever they live, try to reach Medaram during this time to offer prayers to the tribal deities. The tribals follow similar rituals at Saralamma temple in Kannepally, Pagididda Raju temple at Punugondla and Govindarajulu temple at Kondai village.

As per the tradition, the Adivasis of Siddaboina clan – three women and two men – clean the Sammakka temple at Medaram by bringing water from Jampanna Vagu (stream). They paste the anthill soil before sprucing up the premises with muggulu (rangoli). Then the prayers begin amid drum beats. The fiesta continues right through the night.

The tribal say that the ritual sets the main jatara in motion. The Adivasis celebrate Manda Melige next Wednesday (February 9), ahead of main jatara on February 16. It may be mentioned here that the main jatara will begin with the arrival of Saralamma from Kannepally, Govindarajulu from Kondai and Pagididda Raju from Punugondla arriving at Medaram.

Meanwhile, according to a conservative estimate, nearly 10 lakh devotees have offered their obeisance to the tribal deities. With two more weeks to go for the main jatara, another 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit Medaram. In all, more than one crore devotees are expected to offer prayers during the biennial jatara.