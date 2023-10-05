  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine priest passes away

Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine priest passes away
x
Highlights

It is learnt that the priest was suffering from fever for a few days and passed away at home

Muluugu: In an unfortunate turns of events, one of the priest Siddaboina Laxman Rao (43) belonging to Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine, died due to illness on Thursday morning.

It is learnt that the priest was suffering from fever for a few days and passed away at home while undergoing treatment at Medaram in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X