Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara: Samakka diety to arrive at Medaram from Chilkala Gutta

The Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara, renowned as the largest tribal festival in Asia and popularly known as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, commenced on Wednesday with fervent devotion and a throng of devotees flocking to pay homage to the revered nymphs. As the festival enters its second day, anticipation is high for the unveiling of the pivotal event that marks a significant moment in the sacred proceedings.

Today, a poignant ritual is set to take place as Sammakka's symbolic transition to the ethereal realm is enacted, symbolizing the passing of Sammakka's mother. Officials are expecting an increased influx of devotees drawn by the spiritual significance of this momentous occasion.

The heart of the fair lies in the ceremonial journey of bringing Sammakka from Chilakala Gutta to Medaram, where she will be reverently placed on the throne in the form of saffron barani. Government representatives, including the local MLA and Minister Seethakka, will extend invitations to the gathering, while the District SP and Collectors will signal the commencement of the festivities by firing celebratory shots and invoking the blessings of the nymphs.

Medaram has transformed into a vibrant public fair, with devotees immersing themselves in sacred rituals and traditions. The recent solemn events, including the passing of Saralamma, Padigidda Raju, and Govinda Raju, have added a somber tone to the proceedings, underscoring the spiritual depth and significance of the festival.

Devotees are participating in purifying rituals, such as taking a holy bath in Jampannavagu, to offer prayers and seek blessings from the divine goddesses. The culmination of the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara is set for the 24th of this month, culminating in the symbolic return of Samakka and Saralamma to the forest, marking the completion of this revered and spiritually enriching festival.