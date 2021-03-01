Medaram temple closed as Covid surfaces

Medaram (Mulugu): A day after the conclusion of the four-day Mini Sammakka Saralamma jatara, the administration on Sunday announced the closure of the temple, fearing spread of corona virus.

The temple will remain closed up to March 21. The development comes in the wake of four employees of the Endowments department dispensing duty at the temple were found positive for the Covid-19. Chief Priest Siddaboina Jagga Rao said that they have taken the decision as a precautionary measure following the two positive cases.

It's learnt that all the four employees who contracted with the virus were in-charge of looking after the protocol darshan of the VIPs. They were also associated with the priests, police and revenue officials. Mulugu DM&HO Dr Appayya confirmed that four employees tested positive. Dr Appayya said that corona virus tests are being conducted in Medaram from Sunday.

Temple Executive Officer Rajendram said that the temple is being sanitised and the devotees were alerted through a public address system.

Meanwhile, the temple administration alerted Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod who offered prayers at the altars during the mini jatara.

It may be recalled here that Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, his wife and Warangal Rural ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothi tested positive a couple of days ago after offering prayers at Medaram.

According to a conservative estimate, nearly 5 lakh devotees turned to Medaram in the run up to mini jatara.