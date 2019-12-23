Medchal boys, Nalgonda girls bag kabaddi titles

Patancheru: The three-day inter-district under-19 kabaddi competitions concluded here on Sunday, with Medchal district emerging victorious in boy's category and Nalgonda in girls. Suryapet in second and Wanaparthi, Medak were jointly placed third in the boys category, while in the girls Kamareddy and Suryapet, Jagtial were placed second and third respectively.



The competitions, in which players from 30 Telangana districts participated, were conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis. Twelve players have been selected for the Telangana boys and girls teams based on their performance in the competitions, said State Kabaddi Association general secretary Usi Reddy. These selected players will take part in the National Kabaddi Championship to be held in Kurukshetra (Haryana) on December 28, 29 and 30.

State Kabaddi Association president Gadila Srikanth Goud, who organised the competitions, said they were successfully completed with the active cooperation of the referees, coaches and managers besides secretaries at the district level. He said the association would provide the transport expenses, dresses and match kits to the participants in the nationals. The teams were being streamlined by the selection committee under the supervision of the State Executive Committee.

The association, Reddy stated, was working with dedication for the development of kabaddi players. Among those present on the concluding day of the competitions were State Observers Amarender Reddy, Review Board's representative Rama Rao, treasurer Babayya, the committee members, Muthangi Sarpanch Upender, Isnapur Sarpanch Srisailam, the ward members, and secretaries of all districts' associations.